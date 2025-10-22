Mini tournament for the WWE Speed men’s title starts on NXT

The mini tournament to determine the number one contender for the WWE Speed title kicked off last night on NXT.

In the first match, Axiom from Smackdown defeated Sean Legacy from EVOLVE to advance and then Jasper Troy from NXT defeated Zachary Wentz from TNA to earn a spot in the semi final match.

The semi final will now pit Axiom vs Troy and the winner will then advance to challenge El Grande Americano for the title.

No dates were announced when the semi final and final matches will take place yet.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996