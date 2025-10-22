Kota Ibushi released from hospital following surgery

Kota Ibushi was released from hospital and is now on the way to recovery following surgery to repair a fractured femur.

Ibushi has been in hospital for two weeks after suffering the injury during the October 8 tapings of Collision in a match against Josh Alexander.

Writing on Instagram, Ibushi thanked the nurses as well as Kenny Omega and AEW President Tony Khan for their help.

He wrote that he is still in extreme pain and in a few days, he lost 12.4 kilos, the equivalent of 27 pounds.

“This is just the beginning of post-operation. From here on out it’s all my choices how I heal and the future will change,” Ibushi wrote.

The Japanese star is estimating a total of two years before he can safely get back in a wrestling ring.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996