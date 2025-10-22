Jazmyn Nyx opens up about her financial reasons for leaving WWE

Jazmyn Nyx opened up about her departure from WWE, revealing that it came down to financial reasons despite her years of commitment and television exposure. She said, “I can truthfully say that I was not expecting to leave. I wholeheartedly felt that this was going to be my life. I was ready to put in the work and see where the journey took me, but it came down to making a living.” After three years with the company and two years appearing on TV, Nyx felt she deserved better compensation, stating, “After my three years and being on TV for two years, I expected there to be some sort of compensation for the work that I put in, and it didn’t end up that way. That’s okay, but that’s why I had to part ways.”

Discussing negotiations, she described a frustrating back-and-forth process: “It was honestly a long process for me because it was a back-and-forth situation… I tried to negotiate and the offer stood as it was. Went back a couple of times, ‘What about this?’ ‘No, offer stands.’ No budge.” She emphasized that her request was modest, seeking “any compensation… After two years of being on TV every Tuesday, working for TNA as well, I felt like a raise would be understandable.”

Nyx also highlighted the financial reality wrestlers face, explaining, “In terms of cost of living, there is nothing you can really say. Cost of living goes up every year. You have to make a living. If you don’t get a raise, you’re losing money. That’s how I looked at it.” Despite leaving, she expressed no ill will toward WWE and left the door open for a potential return, saying, “If they want me back then I’d love to go back… In that time and that moment, it felt like the right decision for me. I didn’t want it to be, but you have to do what you have to do.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)