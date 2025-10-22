Jazmyn Nyx addresses Bully Ray’s claim that she has “no passion” for wrestling, Raw’s viewership

– Jazmyn Nyx addressed Bully Ray’s claim that she has “no passion” for wrestling after leaving WWE, emphasizing that she respects differing opinions but insists on her dedication. She said, “Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. It’s not like we know each other on a personal level, so he won’t know for sure if that passion burns within me.” Drawing on her past experience in soccer, she explained that achieving success requires hard work and commitment: “Yes I played soccer and had a passion for soccer, and training I had to put myself through a lot to be successful in that, and the same with WWE, you have to work hard.”

Nyx defended her journey in wrestling, stating that a non-traditional path does not diminish her drive: “Just because my journey was a little different doesn’t mean I don’t have passion or building passion to the future of WWE, making it to main roster, I for sure have passion.” She acknowledged that some may misinterpret her dedication but stressed that true effort comes from love for the craft: “I’ve never been like that, you can’t put your all into something if you don’t have passion. The stuff I’ve already done, the work I put in both on and off TV, I personally don’t think it’s possible to do all of that without having passion or love for what I’m doing.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

– The October 13th episode on Netflix did 2,400,000 global views.

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid