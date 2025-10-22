Angle praises Triple H’s handling of WWE creative, Styles on the Japanese send off

– WWE Hall of famer Kurt Angle praises Triple H’s handling of WWE creative…

Speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Angle said he’s proud of Triple H for what he has done as the head of creative since being appointed by TKO.

“He’s doing incredibly well.” Angle said. “I’m so proud of him. He’s a great leader. The thing is, him being retired and out of the business, he really looks at it as, ‘I need to focus on this business and make it the best it can be’, and he’s done that incredibly well. I think TKO made the right decision on making him in charge of creative, and I think he’s doing a hell of a job.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)

– AJ Styles’ immediate reaction to his emotional goodbye to Japan last week:

“I felt so much love here in Japan, for everything that I’ve done here. I don’t know where or would I have been in WWE if it wasn’t for Japan.

“As long as they know that I appreciate them as much as they appreciate me, if not more.”