10/22/25 AEW Dynamite Recap



Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Boeing Center at TechPort

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson and Excalibur

—

The show opens with Excalibur running down tonight’s card, and then a video of the happenings at WrestleDream airs.

—

A promo from Adam Page after his match this past Saturday airs. He yells at The Opps and tells them that they have lost their minds. Page tells Samoa Joe when he finds him, he is going to ruin his life.

—

Match 1 – AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe) (c) vs. The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Shelton Benjamin)

Shibata and Benjamin start the match. They exchange quick strikes, and then exchange side-headlocks. Benjamin takes Shibata down and goes for an ankle lock, but Shibata turns it into an arm-bar attempt. Benjamin counters into a roll-up for a two count, and then Lashley and Hobbs tag in. They square up, and then Joe tags in. Lashley drops Joe with one shot, and then delivers more in the corner. Joe turns it around for a bit, but Lashley slams him down. Benjamin tags back in and comes off the top, but Joe walks away and tags in Hobs.

Hobbs clotheslines Benjamin to the outside, and Lashley sends Hobbs out as well. Shibata sends Lashley out, MVP sends Shibata out, and then Joe sedns MVP out. Benjamin comes back in with a knee to Joe, but then Joe and Hobbs double-team Benjamin as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Shibata beats down Benjamin in the corner. Joe tags in and delivers right jabs before applying a rear choke. Benjamin gets to his feet and exchanges strikes with Joe, and then takes Joe down. Lashley and Shibata tag in, and Lashley drops him with a few strikes and a belly-to-belly suplex. Lashley knocks Hobbs to the floor and slams Shibata down for a pin attempt, but Hobbs gets back in and breaks it up. Lashley and Hobbs exchange shots and Lashley goes for the Hurt Lock, but Hobbs backs him into the corner.

They drop each other with clotheslines, and then Shibata delivers the PK for a two count. Joe and MVP tag in, and Joe gouges his eyes. MVP comes back with a throat-punch and a face-buster. MVP takes Joe down and delivers Ballin’ for a two count as Shibata breaks it up. The match breaks down and Joe gets MVP in a rear choke. MVP counters with a jaw-breaker, and then goes for the Play of the Day, but Ricochet distracts him. Joe turns it into the Coquina Clutch, and MVP taps out.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: The Opps

-After the match, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring and asks Joe why they attacked Adam Page after their match at WrestleDream. Joe says the reason why is because he exists and he hunts people who call themselves a champion. Joe says he will make Page his bitch, and everyone can rest assured that The Opps are never lacking.

—

Mercedes Mone is shown arriving to the arena earlier today. Backstage, Renee Paquette is with the AEW Women’s World Champion, Kris Statlander. Statlander says she isn’t focused on Toni Storm anymore, but is focused on what she is going to do. Statlander says she has beaten Storm and won the AEW Women’s World Championship, and asks Mone if she has done either of those things. Statlander accepts Mone’s challenge for a match at Full Gear, and tells Mone to have a nice celebration tonight.

—

Darby Allin makes his way to the ring. Allin says people were calling him irresponsible for climbing Mount Everest and he couldn’t be the face of the company for potentially getting himself killed. Allin says he disagrees, because it proves he is willing to do whatever it takes for the company. Allin says he knows the Death Riders aren’t just going to go away, and he will not be far behind them as long as they are breathing.

—

Jurassic Express cut a promo after their match at WrestleDream. Jack Perry says they beat one of the most legendary tag teams of all time, and they are back to take it all in AEW, including the AEW World Tag Team titles.

—

Match 2 – Four-Way Tag Team Match

Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Nightingale and Blue start the match. Nightingale throws Blue into the corner and tags Cameron in. Nightingale and Cameron double-team Blue and Cameron goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out at one. Blue dodges an enzuigiri and delivers a thrust kick before Ford tags in. Blue and Ford exchange shots, and then Cameron delivers shots to Ford as Blue leaves the ring. Ford comes back with a throat chop and spears Cameron in the corner. Bayne tags in and spears Cameron in the corner repeatedly. Bayne and Ford double-team Cameron, but Nightingale makes the save.

Ford tosses Nightingale to the outside, and Blue and Hart attack her. Hayter tags in and kicks Ford to the floor before delivers elbow strikes to Bayne. Hayter kicks Bayne in the face and shoves her into the corner. Hayter delivers a corner clothesline and tags in Aminata. Bayne comes back with a double suplex and then she and Ford dive onto everyone else on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hart delivers shots to Aminata and tags in Blue. Blue and Hart try to double team her, but Aminata comes back with elbow strikes and Nightingale tags in. Nightingale slams Blue and Hart into the corner and delivers a hip attack. Nightingale kicks Hart in the face and slams Blue with a spine-buster for a two count. Nightingale and Cameron double-team Blue and Nightingale goes for the Doctor Bomb, but Bayne breaks it up. Ford tags in and she and Bayne double-team Nightingale with a cutter. Ford goes for the cover, but Hart and Blue break it up.

Blue and Hart double-team Bayne, but Ford comes back with a double stunner and Bayne delivers a double German suplex. Bayne and Ford go for the Doomsday Device, but Nightingale escapes. Hayter makes a blind tag as Nightingale sends Bayne to the floor with the Pounce. Hayter and Aminata double-team Nightingale, and then do the same to Ford. Aminata and Hayter deliver a headbutt/Hayterade combination to Ford and Hayter gets the pin fall.

Winners: Jamie Hayter and Queen Aminata

-After the match, Hayter and Aminata choose Blue and Hart as their first round opponents in the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

—

Backstage, The Young Bucks are outside of Tony Khan’s office, but Renee interrupts them. Nick Jackson says they don’t know what is next for them, but they will team with and wrestle anyone in a money match. Khan finally answers the door, and he says he will put up $400,000 if the Bucks take on Jurassic Express and JetSpeed. They ask if it’s four-on-two, and then Khan says the Bucks can team up with these guys this Saturday on Collision. FTR and Stokely walk out of his office, and Stokely says since the holidays are coming up, the Bucks could use the money more than them.

—

Renee is in the ring, and she introduces the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, but Harley Cameron’s Mone puppet comes from under the table and does Mone’s stuff for a bit. Guys holding all of Mone’s titles line the ramp, but she finally walks out and tells them to get to the back. Mone tells Renne to get out of the ring, and then Mone asks Cameron what she is doing it. Mone says Cameron is making a mockery of women’s wrestling, and then calls her pathetic.

Mone says Cameron was begging her to be her tag team partner two weeks ago, and then says tonight is all about her. Money says if Cameron wants to laugh about something, she can laugh about this. Mone slams the pupper into the cake in the ring and pulls Cameron from under the table, but then Kris Statlander slams Mone into the cake. Statlander picks Mone up and slams her through the table.

—

Jon Moxley cut a promo after his match at WrestleDream. Moxley says he did not do what he set out to do. Moxley says Allin’s strength and resilience will eventually be his downfall and he knows what he has to do to get back on track.

—

Match 3 – Singles Match

Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

O’Reilly applies a hammer-lock, but Moxley turns it into a side-headlock. O’Reilly escapes and takes Moxley down. O’Reilly goes for a knee-bar, but Moxley makes it to the ropes. They exchange knee strikes and Moxley goes behind for a waist-lock. O’Reilly counters out and they exchange shots. Moxley bites O’Reilly’s face and sends him to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, O’Reilly knocks Moxley to the floor. Moxley gets into a chair on the outside, but O’Reilly delivers a dropkick from the apron. O’Reilly gets Moxley back into the ring and they exchange elbow strikes. O’Reilly delivers a knee to the midsection and follows with palm strikes. O’Reilly delivers more knee strikes and takes Moxley down. O’Reilly delivers an elbow in the corner and goes for a triangle choke, but Moxley gets to the ropes and catapults O’Reilly into the bottom rope. Moxley goes for the Bulldog Choke, but O’Reilly counters out into an ankle lock.

O’Reilly drops down and locks in a cross arm-breaker, but Moxley escapes and drops O’Reilly with lariat. Moxley delivers a piledriver and goes for the cover, but O’Reilly kicks out at two. Moxley goes back to the Bulldog Choke, but O’Reilly makes it to the ropes. O’Reilly swipes at Moxley a few times and dodges a stomp. O’Reilly delivers a few shots and dodges the Paradigm Shift. O’Reilly gets Moxley in an ankle lock, but Moxley grabs the referee and knocks him out. Other referees rush the ring and call for the bell, and the rest of the Conglomeration and Death Riders hit the ring.

Winner via disqualification: Kyle O’Reilly

-After the match, all hell breaks loose in the ring between the factions as the show heads to a commercial.

—

Match 4 – Trios Tag Team Match

Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta)

Cassidy and Yuta start the match. Yuta takes Cassidy down and works over his arm, but Cassidy counters into a roll-up for a two count. Yuta comes back with a roll-up of his own, and then they exchange roll-ups but only get one counts. Cassidy finally gets a two count, and then goes for the Orange Punch as Yuta backs into the ropes. Garcia tags in, and he eventually takes Cassidy down. Briscoe tags in and delivers elbow strikes. Garcia comes back with a boot to the face, but Briscoe delivers a flying elbow strike. Strong tags in and delivers chops to Garcia, and then Castagnoli tags in.

Castagnoli delivers shots to Strong, but Strong comes back with a dropkick and chops of his own. Strong delivers right hands and follows with a knee strike. Castagnolo shoves Strong into the corner, but Strong knocks Garcia and Yuta down before delivering more shots to Castagnoli. Garcia comes back in, but Strong delivers a back-breaker. Castagnoli takes advantage and sends Strong to the outside. Strong drops Yuta with a back-breaker, and then dropkicks Castagnoli into the barricade.

Strong slams Castagnoli onto the barricade, but Yuta comes back and distracts him. Castagnoli throws Strong throat-first onto the top of the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli is in control of Strong, and then he kicks Briscoe to the floor. Strong comes back with an Olympic Slam and tags in Cassidy. Yuta tags in, and Cassidy knocks Garcia to the floor. Cassidy sends Yuta to the floor, but they both come back in. Cassidy drops them with a double dropkick, but Castagnoli comes back in with a chop. Briscoe tags in and Cassidy delivers Stundog Millionaire to Castagnoli. Cassidy drops Yuta with a dive, and Briscoe delivers shots to Castagnoli and Yuta. Briscoe drops Castagnoli with an enzuigiri and chops Yuta.

Briscoe kicks Garcia on the outside and sends Yuta to the floor. Briscoe dives onto all three guys and gets Yuta back into the ring. Briscoe delivers a fisherman’s buster for a two count and goes for the Jay Driller, but Garcia comes back in with chops. Garcia applies a front guillotine, but Strong delivers the Sick Kick. Castagnoli takes Strong down, and drops Cassidy with an uppercut. Briscoe kicks Castagnoli in the face, but the Riders come back and triple-team Briscoe. Yuta delivers the Busaiku Knee and goes for the cover, but Strong breaks it up.

Yuta delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbows to Briscoe and goes for Cattle Mutilation, but Briscoe counters out and goes for the Jay Driller. Yuta escapes, but Briscoe drops him with a lariat. Briscoe delivers the Jay Driller and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration

-After the match, PAC hits the ring and attacks Briscoe, but Tomohiro Ishii hits the ring and exchange shots with PAC. Moxley and Shafir come to the ring, and Shafir delivers a low-blow to Ishii. Cassidy comes back in, but Castagnoli tries to throw him onto the commentary table as the Riders clean it off. Allin hits the ring and hits Castagnoli’s knee with the baseball bat. Cassidy drops Castagnoli with the Orange Punch, and the Riders escape through the crowd as Allin stares them down.

—

Backstage, Alicia Atout tries to interview Mone, but Mone screams and yells. Athena walks up and says this, being covered in cake, is Mone’s best look yet. Athena says they are both in AEW to make history with their titles, and it’s time they do it again, but this time together as AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions. Mone says she likes the sound of that, and they leave to get Mone cleaned up.

—

The AEW TNT Champion, Kyle Fletcher, makes his way to the ring, joined by Don Callis. Fletcher says his issues with Briscoe are done, and he has proven definitively that he has Briscoe’s number. Fletcher says he will be the TNT Champion for a very long time, but Briscoe comes to the ring and says Fletcher doesn’t have to talk so much. Briscoe says he was about to leave, but Fletcher was out here running his mouth and he had to come out with his retort.

Briscoe says they don’t have to wrestle one million more times, and tells Fletcher to give him one more shot. Callis whispers in Fletcher’s ear, and then takes the microphone. Callis says he respects Briscoe’s ability, but he is sounding desparate. Callis says Briscoe has a lot of mouths to feed at home, but he needs a family like the Don Callis Family. Callis says he can’t tell Briscoe what he wants to hear, but will tell him what he needs to hear, which is no.

—

The bracket for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship Tournament is revealed. In round one, Aminata and Hayter will take on Blue and Hart; Cameron and Nightingale will take on Athena and Mone; Alex Windsor and Riho will take on Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm; and Bayne and Ford will take on TayJay.

Backstage, Renee interviews Shirakawa. Shirakawa says Storm is still sad, but they will fight together and win the titles. Thekla walks up and insults Storm and Shirakawa. Shirakawa challenges her to a match on Collision, and Thekla accepts.

—

Match 5 – AEW Unified Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Bandido

They lock up and Bandido takes advantage. Bandido takes Okada down, but Okada comes back with a few shots. Bandido sends Okada to the outside, but Okada drops him with a kick as Bandido walks around the ring after him. Okada slams Bandido’s shoulder into the barricade and follows with elbow strikes. Bandido comes back and takes Okada down on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Okada delivers a scoop slam in the ring and follows with an elbow drop. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Bandido dodges and drops Okada with a corkscrew cross-body. Bandido sends Okada to the floor and drops him with a dive. Bandido follows with another dive and gets him back into the ring. Bandido delivers quick strikes and follows with a dropkick. Bandido connects with a frogsplash and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two.

Okada pulls Bandido’s arm over the middle rope, but Bandido comes back with right hands. Okada kicks Bandido in the shoulder a few times, and then follows with a shoulder-breaker. The doctor checks on Bandido, but Okada gets him back into the ring and delivers elbow strikes to his shoulder. Bandido comes back and goes for the X Knee, but Okada counters out. Bandido delivers the Uraken and follows with the X Knee. Bandido delivers the 21 Plex and goes for a slow cover, but Okada is able to kick out at two.

Okada comes back with a dropkick and goes for the Rainmaker, but Bandido counters into a roll-up for a two count. Bandido sends Okada to the corner and charges, but Okada drops him with a double kick to the chest. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Bandido counters and delivers one of his own. Bandido delivers the X Knee again, and then goes for 21 Plex. Okada counters out and hits the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Unified Champion: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, the rest of the Don Callis Family comes to the ring to celebrate with Okada. Konosuke Takeshita comes out by himself and stares down Okada as he walks down the ramp . Callis and Fletcher meet him on the ramp and talk to him as Okada looks on and laughs as the show comes to a close.

—

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision

-$400K All Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match: FTR and The Young Bucks vs. JetSpeed and Jurassic Express

-Mina Shirakawa vs. Thekla

-PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Hook in action

-We will hear from Adam Page

Updated card for Full Gear

-AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Mone