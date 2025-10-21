WWE News and Notes

– Tiffany Stratton says she’s been sick for a few weeks:



“Haven’t been able to workout in 2 weeks because I’ve been ill, but we back with a nasty leg day”

– Natalya has announced a 13 city tour:

“The Last Hart Beating” Book Tour Dates:

Tuesday, October 28: Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, October 29: Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, October 30: Ridgewood, NJ

Saturday, November 1: Toronto, ON

Sunday, November 2: Albuquerque, NM

Friday, November 7: Calgary, AB

Sunday, November 9: Providence, RI

Monday, November 10: Boston, MA

Saturday, November 15: Greensboro, NC

Monday, November 17: New York, NY

Tuesday, November 18: Stockholm, NJ

Sunday, November 23: Orlando, FL

Sunday, November 30: Glendale, AZ

Full details at Lasthartbeatingbook.com

– Maxxine Dupri speaks on how much she has fallen in love with pro wrestling:

“I’m at this place now where I’m just, I’ve fallen so in love with this and it brings me so much joy. Whether I’m on Raw, on Netflix performing, which is insane, or if I’m in the dungeon learning and growing, whatever it is, it’s like, it fuels me.

So I don’t know. I don’t know if there was like a special moment that it clicked. Like, this is all I can now eat, sleep, breathe. But it’s what we’re doing.”

(source: Raw Recap)

– Izzy Dane and John Cena at the WWE Performance Center: