Video: Killer Kross posts new video – “my life after WWE”

Killer Kross puts out a video titled “My Life after WWE.” If you’re “reading between the lines,” he explains his situation with WWE by using the Book, Moby Dick as a reference.

Kevin McDonald, Dutch & Vincent, KC Navarro, and Darby Allin were all interviewed for the video.

Killer Kross: “I’m going to tell you and everybody exactly what happened, and you will understand if you can read between the lines. Because there’s a story about everything im going to read you at the end of this, because what I’m about to tell you, you’re not going to like. you’re not going to feel good when I tell you this…”

“Is this all a… A Big Work, is that what you’re asking me? Is this a work? Is this a big Elaborate, Intricate Work. Where I come back and say, “Surprise!” The answer to that question is…

In a sense, Yes, this was all one big work, the worst part about it, though. Is that it’s not the work everybody thought it was? It’s because I was the one getting worked…”