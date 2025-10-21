Tony Khan comments on Chris Jericho and John Cena

– Tony Khan (via an Interview with Superstar Crossover | Z100 New York) praises John Cena, says he has a ton of respect for him:

“John Cena’s an absolutely legendary pro wrestler who came into the space and became a huge star very quickly on television, because he has so much charisma and he’s one of the hardest working people, as far as I know, in pro wrestling.

I’ve never actually met John Cena and I have a ton of respect for him as a wrestler. He seems like a wonderful person. Everybody I know that’s worked with John Cena has only the very, very best things to say about him. He’s known for being the utmost professional.”

– Nikkita Lyons with John Cena

– Khan expressed his appreciation for Chris Jericho, highlighting his long-standing contributions to the company. Khan said, “I love Chris Jericho. He’s a huge part of AEW. He’s been here since the beginning and I think we’ll see what happens here in the coming months.” He emphasized Jericho’s importance to the promotion, noting that “Chris is always a welcome, big part of AEW we’d always want to have here.” Khan concluded by expressing gratitude for Jericho’s impact, stating, “I absolutely am so grateful to Chris Jericho for everything he’s done.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)