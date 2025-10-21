TNA names Tixr as official sponsor and ticket provider for future live events

Partnership Kicks Off November 13-15 At TNA Shows At Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida

TNA Wrestling today confirmed a long-term partnership with Tixr, a global technology leader modernising ticketing and live event commerce, to be an official sponsor and ticket provider for future TNA live events.

The TNA/Tixr partnership kicks off in November, when TNA presents three consecutive nights of live, intense, action-packed pro wrestling at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, November 13-15.

The TNA Schedule at Full Sail University:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

LIVE episode of iMPACT! airing on AXS TV in the U.S.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14:

Turning Point, airing LIVE on TNA+ app

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15:

IMPACT! TV Taping

With a strong presence in sports, music festivals, and top-tier live entertainment, Tixr has rapidly become a dominant force in live event ticketing and ecommerce. The company exclusively powers over 700 prominent live entertainment brands across 60 countries, having processed nearly $2 billion in transactions through its modern, visually engaging platform that extends beyond traditional ticket sales.

“We’re fired up to partner with TNA as Tixr continues to expand across a wide range of global sports and live events,” said Nate Liberman, VP of Sports at Tixr. “TNA fans bring real energy, and Orlando this November is going to be electric. Our focus is on making every touchpoint feel effortless, from access and upgrades to meet and greets and merch, so the experience matches the intensity in the ring.”

TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva said the Tixr partnership is a natural evolution for the ever-growing TNA. “We’re excited for the Tixr partnership and confident fans will enjoy the benefits of bringing Tixr into the mix.”

Tickets for TNA live events at Full Sail University in Orlando (November 13-15) will go on-sale on Friday, October 24, with the Pre-Sale set for Wednesday, October 22.

For tickets and to sign up for the pre-sale for the TNA Wrestling live events in Orlando, go to tnawrestling.com.