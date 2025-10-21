Title match for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight championship

Jey Uso has won the Battle Royal on Raw to face CM Punk for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1st.

Jimmy saved Jey multiple times and Jey ended up eliminating him and LA Knight at the same time.

A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned in Salt Lake City on November 1st. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso. #SNME pic.twitter.com/OKSp2nY1h4 — Triple H (@TripleH) October 21, 2025

CM PUNK vs. JEY USO.

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH.

SATURDAY NIGHT'S MAIN EVENT. WHO WILL BE THE NEXT WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION? pic.twitter.com/C7qZCRzjLJ — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025