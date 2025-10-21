Title match for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight championship

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
243

Jey Uso has won the Battle Royal on Raw to face CM Punk for the vacated World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1st.

Jimmy saved Jey multiple times and Jey ended up eliminating him and LA Knight at the same time.

