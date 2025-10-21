The updated card for NXT Halloween Havoc

Here is the updated card for NXT Halloween Havoc:

• Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship

• Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship

• The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. DarkState in a Broken Rules Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship

• Zaria (on behalf of Sol Ruca) vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

• Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead Match for the NXT North American Championship

• Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parka

