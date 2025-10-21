Here is the updated card for NXT Halloween Havoc:
Can't wait for this one.
Ricky Saints defends the #WWENXT Championship against Trick Williams SATURDAY at #HalloweenHavoc!
ARIZONA
️ https://t.co/2zybfWgkvB pic.twitter.com/N1nvZuoXLf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 22, 2025
• Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship
• Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s Championship
• The Hardy Boyz (c) vs. DarkState in a Broken Rules Match for the NXT Tag Team Championship
• Zaria (on behalf of Sol Ruca) vs. Blake Monroe for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
• Ethan Page (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Day of the Dead Match for the NXT North American Championship
• Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater vs. Mr. Iguana & La Parkac:
