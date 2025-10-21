Samantha Irvin comments on her WWE non-compete clause

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
354

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin responded to a fan on X, acknowledging that it’s been a year since her WWE departure. She revealed she still has one year remaining on her non-compete clause.

1 COMMENT

  1. Non-compete clause? Not to make myself sound like an idiot, but Samantha Irvin worked as a ring announcer and not a pro wrestler. I honestly don’t think giving her a non-compete clause is necessary.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here