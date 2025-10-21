Samantha Irvin comments on her WWE non-compete clause

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin responded to a fan on X, acknowledging that it’s been a year since her WWE departure. She revealed she still has one year remaining on her non-compete clause.

One year down, one year left on my non-compete! Can’t wait I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love & miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon….. https://t.co/s49iLDSipf — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 21, 2025