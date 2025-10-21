NXT Report, 10/21/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

TNA X-Division Championship Match: “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Tag Team Match: OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) vs. Hank & Tank (Hank Waler and Tank Ledger)

WWE Speed Men’s Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy vs. TNA Wrestling star Zachary Wentz

WWE Speed Men’s Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Match: WWE EVOLVE star “Super” Sean Legacy vs. WWE SmackDown star Fraxiom’s Axiom

WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints and Trick Williams will have a contract signing for their WWE NXT Championship Match at Halloween Havoc

WWE NXT Women’s North American and WWE Women’s Speed Champion Sol Ruca will address the NXT Universe

#1 Contender to the WWE NXT Women’s Championship Tatum Paxley will kick off tonight’s show

The show kicks off with a package reviewing last week.

The Culling come out with Tatum Paxley the focus. She addresses the crowd, who is cheering her on as she earned her shot at the Women’s Championship. She thanks the crowd for having her back. You can see Izzy Dame looking on showing support. (Even if you know she will turn on her eventually.) Fatal Influence comes out. Jacy Jane tells her she has no chance against her. Jacy insults the fans and Tatum. Tatum cuts a promo that furthers status as a babyface. Fallon Henley cuts her and tells her The Culling will leave after she loses. Jacy then tells Izzy she is no longer a leader in the group. This sets up a tag match, but they brawl first. We see Stacks and Arianna Grace walking together and holding hands. Leon Slater and Je’Von Evans also decide to work on their tag aspirations once Leon defends the X Division title tonight.

Match 1. Stacks (with Arianna Grace) VS X Division Champion Leon Slater (with Je’Von Evans)

Slater armdrags and monkey flips Stacks repeatedly. Stacks manages to stomp Slater, and whip him into the buckle. Slater lands a ranna and whip kick. After a backspring back elbow, he flies to the outside on Stacks. Back from break, Stacks suplexes Slater on the ropes and stomps him. He follows with a suplex. He gets a two off a gut buster. Slater lands a utopia. Grace inadvertently gets knocked off the apron, but Evans saves her. Stacks loses it on Evans. Slater splashes him off the top rope. After a superkick and pump kick, Stacks falls to the floor. Slater then sails himself over the corner buckle to the floor. After a 450 it is over.

Winner and still TNA X Division Champion, Leon Slater

Slater and Evans speak post match and officially form a team. With that, La Parka and Mr. Iguana head out to the ring, to a huge reaction. This sets up a match for Halloween Havok.

Match 2. Zachary Wentz VS Jasper Troy

Los Americanos are in attendance looking on. This is a Speed match. Wentz controls most the first minute. He lands some kicks and a cross body. He lands a corkscrew dive to the floor. He goes to the top and hits a swanton for two. Troy lands a lariat and blackhole slam for the win.

Winner, Jasper Troy

Kelani Jordan is shown getting her clothes thrown out of the NXT locker room since she chose to align herself with TNA, Jordynne Grace attempts to console her, but Jordan doesn’t want her sympathy. She tells her she wants to be her since she is the reigning TNA Knockouts Champion.

DarkState have a vignette backstage on their feud with The Hardys. The vignette switches to the Hardy Compound. They enter The Lake of Reincarnation and return as Broken Matt Hardy and Brother Nero. The Broker Universe returned to Delete DarkState. The return match with be a Broken Rules Match.

Sol Ruca and Zaria are seen walking backstage. Sol is on crutches and Zaria is consoling her friend. Back from break, Ava has joined Sol and Zaria in the ring. Sol has she doesn’t want to hold up any divisions. Blake Monroe’s music hits and she enters on the mic. She says don’t worry about the future of the North American Championship, she is here to take the title to new heights. Zaria cuts off Blake and says there is no handouts. Zaria then tells Blake to shut up and she will defend the title in Sol’s honor. She asks Ava if she can defend it. Ava agrees and Sol does as well. This sets up a Blake VS Zaria Match for Halloween Havok. Blake loses it and Zaria gives her the F5. Zaria takes the North American title and holds it high as Sol looks on confused.

Josh Briggs confronts Tavion Heights and Myles Borne backstage and he says he will be the one at the top, not them.

Match 3. Speed Match, Axiom (representing Smackdown) VS Sean Legacy (representing Evolve)