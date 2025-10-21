More WWE News and Notes

– Sheamus announced the “Never Retiring Tour” last night following Monday Night Raw.

Sheamus “Never F***ing Retiring Tour” started Monday 20th October 2025. Bangers never quit. — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) October 21, 2025

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, DC has already sold almost 15,000 tickets in its first count.

– Killer Kross (via My Life After WWE) says WWE told him that his book, which WWE was getting a cut of the profits from, was irrelevant to discussions over how much he was worth:

“When you tell that kid that his story doesn’t matter and you’re taking money from him, and you’re telling him that subject is irrelevant to the conversation, there’s no deal to be made, there’s nothing to agree to. So they said they would rescind their offer in 24 hours.

“My story, my life story, is not irrelevant.”

– Wrestlenomics reports that data confirms WWE ticket prices have roughly doubled since TKO merger. In terms of real dollars, a WWE ticket that used to cost about $60 pre-TKO is now about $120.