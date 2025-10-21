Mercedes Mone and Dexter Lumis notes

– WWE’s Dexter Lumis reveals what made him laugh in Universal Orlando Resort’s “The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks” Halloween Horror Nights house:

“I was so locked in at looking at all the details.

“I saw a poster. It looked like a retro poster of Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz, and then I looked to my right and there’s like a dead Miz corpse, and I just lost it laughing.”

(Source: USA Today)

– Mercedes Moné’s match at AEW WrestleDream was kept under wraps until the last minute. AEW wanted her to break the Último Dragón record during the event, but if they had revealed that before Friday, it would have hinted that she wasn’t going to drop the CMLL World Women’s Title to Persephone.

(Source: Dave Meltzer)