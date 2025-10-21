Lilian Garcia inks a new WWE contract, Tony Khan on the current status of Britt Baker

Lilian Garcia announces signing a new 2-year deal with WWE:

– AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the current status of Britt Baker, addressing her absence from the company while emphasizing her continued importance to AEW. Khan expressed admiration for Baker’s career and contributions, saying, “Britt Baker, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and what a great star in AEW Dr. Britt Baker has been.” He highlighted her ongoing relevance to the promotion, noting that despite being away, she remains an integral part of AEW: “She is still a fantastic, fantastic wrestling star and she’s been away from AEW for a while but still very much with us.”

Looking to the future, Khan expressed optimism about her return, making it clear that AEW is eager to welcome her back to the ring: “At some point, hopefully soon, I’d love to see Dr. Britt Baker come back.”

