DAVID OTUNGA EXPOSES WWE'S 1-YEAR NON-COMPETE CLAUSE IN NEW VIDEO — AND SUGGESTS IT MAY BE PART OF A BIGGER PLAN TO BRING BACK EDGE FOR ONE LAST MATCH WITH JOHN CENA

LOS ANGELES, CA — In his latest YouTube breakdown, Harvard-educated attorney and former WWE Superstar David Otunga has uncovered a rarely discussed section of his own 2017 WWE contract a one-year non-compete clause that could prevent released wrestlers from performing for any rival promotion for a full 12 months, unpaid.

While WWE’s standard practice has long involved 90-day paid non-competes, Otunga revealed that a longer, unpaid restriction has been embedded in contracts for years. “Technically, WWE could fire a wrestler today and stop them from working anywhere else for an entire year,” Otunga says in the video. “That’s not only extreme, it’s legally questionable.”

Otunga’s investigation was sparked by reports that Andrade, recently appearing in AEW, had received a cease-and-desist from WWE over an alleged breach of his 90-day clause. The revelation of a hidden one-year restriction led Otunga to explore whether WWE might be selectively enforcing the clause and why.

In a surprising twist, Otunga speculates that this aggressive legal maneuvering might not be about Andrade at all. “What if this is chess, not checkers?” he asks. “What if WWE is applying pressure on AEW as a strategic move — to gain leverage in negotiations that could lead to Edge returning for one final match with John Cena?”

The full video, titled “Can WWE Enforce a YEAR-LONG Non-Compete Clause?”, is now live on David Otunga’s official YouTube channel. The episode dives deep into WWE’s contract language, performer rights, and the blurred lines between independent contractor and employee status in professional wrestling.

David Otunga is a Harvard Law graduate, practicing attorney, and former WWE Superstar.

