Cena comments on his visit to the WWE PC, Triple H with the new tag team champs (photo)

– John Cena comments on his visit to the WWE Performance Center:

Thank you to everyone at the @WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future. Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful.

– Triple H with the new World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Dragon Lee after winning the titles last night on RAW:

The NEW CHAMPS need a name… Drop your suggestions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xxv0HMitsI — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025