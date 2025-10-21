Braun Strowman on his recent social media exchange with Paul Heyman

Braun Strowman has addressed his recent social media exchange with Paul Heyman, expressing confusion over why Heyman reacted so strongly. Strowman clarified that he “never even talked about Paul or acknowledged Paul”, adding that he doesn’t understand why Heyman “got so upset and came at me.”

He pointed out that Heyman sees him regularly on WWE programming, joking, “He gets to see my face every commercial break on SmackDown, and let’s be for real, if anybody knows about me having a show about ordering everything on the menu, you think Paul would know.”

Strowman went on to speculate that Heyman may have taken his comments personally or could simply be missing him, saying, “I guess I struck a nerve or something… maybe he’s just sensitive or something or maybe he misses me.” He ended by suggesting that Heyman’s outburst could be tied to WWE’s viewership, adding, “I think the ratings are struggling a little bit and they realize that when The Monster’s on TV, he draws ratings.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)