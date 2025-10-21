Austin Theory, Maxxine Dupri (video), and Indi Hartwell notes

– There are still people within WWE pushing to keep Austin Theory part of creative plans despite the reshuffling caused by Seth Rollins’ injury, reports @WrestleVotes.

– Indi Hartwell says the InDex storyline in NXT was the best time in her career:

“His character at the time was just like, no emotion, nothing. So I would always try and make him break. That was definitely the best time in my career.

I was still quite new to NXT and WWE at the time, but it really helped me come out of my shell, and also helped me find my love for the other side of wrestling that’s not the in ring stuff.”

(source: Interview with AlistairMcG | MetroUK)

– WWE posted:

.@maxxinedupri still has her eyes on the Intercontinental Title… pic.twitter.com/sqbw9oe8Ji — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025