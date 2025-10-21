Arn Anderson heads to Charleston for MLW

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

CHARLESTON, SC – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Arn Anderson will make a special appearance at MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special on Thursday, November 20 at the Charleston Music HallThunder Studios Arena in Charleston, SC and presented live on YouTube and on cable on beIN SPORTS.

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced that one of the most respected figures in the history of professional wrestling — “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson — will make a special appearance at MLW x Don Gato, a live wrestling spectacular taking place Thursday, November 20 at the historic Charleston Music Hall.

A founding member of The Four Horsemen, Arn Anderson stands among the all-time greats. Over the course of his storied career, Anderson captured the WCW World Television Championship and held multiple World Tag Team Titles across Jim Crockett Promotions and WCW. Known for his no-nonsense style and unmatched toughness, Arn became a defining figure in southern wrestling and one of the most influential minds in the sport’s history.

A proud son of the Carolinas, Anderson’s return to Charleston marks a homecoming to a region where his legend was forged and his impact remains unmatched.

Why is “The Enforcer” coming to MLW? Why Charleston? Stay tuned — all will be revealed November 20.

In addition to his live appearance during the MLW x Don Gato special, fans in attendance will have a rare opportunity to meet the legend himself during a limited pre-show Meet & Greet from 6:00–6:30 PM.

Fans can pre-order their Meet & Greet with Arn Anderson now at www.MLWVIP.com. Space is limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Secure your seat today at MLWGo.com and Ticketmaster, with tickets starting at just $15. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW x Don Gato LIVE Special of the year!!

See pro wrestling return to downtown Charleston for the first time in 32 years and party with Don Gato Tequila as Major League Wrestling brings its wildest night yet to the Lowcountry!