AEW News and Notes

– Matt Jackson says it would be ‘silly’ to not have one last Elite reunion before everyone calls it quits:

“It is All Elite Wrestling, and I think that it’s in the DNA. It would be silly, you know, not to give the audience maybe one last reunion run.

I’m not saying that’s gonna happen, but it would be, I think, silly to not do it before we call it quits, before Kenny calls it quits, before Hangman calls it quits. Or, you know, whoever, or maybe it would just be the original Elite, you know, the three. I think that there’s money in it, and I think it would be ridiculous not to revisit it at least one more time.”

(source: Interview with battleground hour)

– Ricochet on Samantha Irvin:

She's got one year left before I decide where she can work. Or I might decide that she has to stay at home, again. Either way its my decision where she goes. Not hers. #Ahaa https://t.co/zmCLdnYoHM — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) October 21, 2025

– Billy Gunn (Via Fuel & Flex) on his sons Austin and Colten becoming wrestlers and joining AEW:

“They weren’t handed anything. Those kids work so hard. People don’t understand. They’re your kids, they got this job, no. They didn’t get nothing from me. They got trained by me, that’s it.

There’s no me making phone calls and saying, ‘Hey, will you hire my kids?’ No. They had to do it on their own, they worked on their own, they called people that they needed to call, they went through the same process as everybody else.”

– Leila Grey posted: