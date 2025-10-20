Zoey Stark provides an update on her recovery

WWE’s Zoey Stark shared a positive update on her recovery, revealing she’s made major progress following knee surgery. After facing the possibility of another procedure, Stark said she’s “back on track” and now has “full range of motion” again.

In her update video, she explained that at one point doctors warned she might need “a scope done… to clean out my knee, any scar tissue,” or possibly “a manipulation under anesthesia” due to limited motion. This setback had left her “upset and having a really hard time with it.”

Fortunately, things have turned around. Stark happily announced, “That did not have to happen, thank God. Now I’m running, jumping, I have full range of motion.” She ended on an optimistic note, saying she’s “happy, blessed,” and “can’t wait to get back into the ring and get back to you guys.”

This injury tested me in ways I didn't expect. Progress doesnt always look pretty. It just takes consistently, patience and faith. Counting the days till I'm back #WWERaw #WWE pic.twitter.com/7XSOYu2lwN — Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) October 18, 2025