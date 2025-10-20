WWE Raw Results 10/20/25

WWE Raw is live tonight from the Golden 1 Center from Sacramento, California at 8/7c on Netflix.

Advertised is a Seth Rollins update from WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce, Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed will speak live, Becky Lynch (c) vs Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as JD McDonagh and Finn Balor (c) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, October 20, 2025, written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – OCTOBER 20, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot inside the Golden 1 Center as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show. We shoot directly into an extended video package looking back at the Seth Rollins situation from start-to-finish last week.

WWE Title & Seth Rollins Update From Adam Pearce & The Re-Vision

We then see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in the ring. Pearce says he’s glad they’re out here because he wants them to hear this directly from him. Pearce says that Breakker and Reed badly injured Seth Rollins and now he’s had to get surgery and Rollins is on the shelf.

Pearce announces that Rollins has been stripped of his World Heavyweight Championship and they will crown a new champion at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Pearce announces there will be an over-the-top Battle Royal to determine who will face CM Punk at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He then tells us the Battle Royal will be tonight.

Pearce then asks Breakker to hand over the World Heavyweight Championship. Breakker asks Pearce what happens if he doesn’t hand it over. Heyman tries to calm down Breakker and Breakker asks Pearce to show him some respect and ask nicely. Pearce asks again, respectfully. Breakker tells Pearce to say please.

Pearce asks again, respectfully, and includes please. Breakker hands the championship to Heyman and Heyman gives the belt to Pearce. Pearce leaves the ring and Heyman gets on the mic and asks why everyone is so mad at him, Breakker and Reed. Heyman says it’s easy to boo them and think they’re the bad guys.

But he fails to understand what they did to deserve the hate. He says The Vision has nothing to do with Seth Rollins and everything they’ve done with Rollins wasn’t because Rollins, but it was for Breakker and Reed. This had nothing to do with Rollins and they were using Rollins so everyone could see it was The Vision over anything.

Heyman says Rollins isn’t a workhorse or a visionary but a bum shoulder bitch because he got injured. Heyman says winners write history and that’s what Reed and Breakker will do. Heyman talks about how Breakker and Reed are the future and how the new future of the company now changes.

Backstage Check-Ins

Maxxine Dupri, Otis & Akira Tozawa, Stephanie Vaquer, and Rusev are all shown walking around backstage before the show. The Judgement Day is backstage. Raquel Rodriguez pumps up Roxanne Perez for her match. Dominik Mysterio comes in, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are angry at Mysterio.

They’re mad for him getting them a match tonight. Mysterio says they should be able to handle their business. Balor and McDonagh leave and Perez tells Mysterio not to worry and share a moment. Rodriguez breaks up their canoodling and tells Perez to focus on her match.