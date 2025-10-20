WWE not using AI to book matches or storylines, acknowledges Bobby “Mo” Horne’s passing

– WWE’s creative team is not using AI to book matches or create storylines for wrestlers. They’re only using it as a digital writing assistant for basic match history queries — not for booking or creative, as some rumors suggest.

(source: Fightful Q&A)

– WWE on passing of Bobby “Mo” Horne (1967-2025) from Men on a Mission:

WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby “Mo” Horne has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Horne's family, friends and fans.https://t.co/OufYLmN03X pic.twitter.com/0QIAngZrxF — WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2025

Saddened to wake up to news that Bobby Horne/Sir Mo passed. Bobby was always good to me, keeping in touch with little messages over the years. Godspeed, Mo. I appreciate you and the time we shared. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and all affected. Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/ecEKvUHtMt — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 20, 2025