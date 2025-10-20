WWE not using AI to book matches or storylines, acknowledges Bobby “Mo” Horne’s passing

By
Steve Gerweck
-
2
242

– WWE’s creative team is not using AI to book matches or create storylines for wrestlers. They’re only using it as a digital writing assistant for basic match history queries — not for booking or creative, as some rumors suggest.

(source: Fightful Q&A)

– WWE on passing of Bobby “Mo” Horne (1967-2025) from Men on a Mission:

2 COMMENTS

  2. I would assume that means it works like a search engine on steroids i.e., you input something like “when was the last time a falls count anywhere match took place in Biloxi, Mississippi” or something to that effect. It scours the internet/archives and provides the info faster than it would take a production or writer’s assistant to find the answer.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here