WWE not using AI to book matches or storylines, acknowledges Bobby “Mo” Horne’s passing

– WWE’s creative team is not using AI to book matches or create storylines for wrestlers. They’re only using it as a digital writing assistant for basic match history queries — not for booking or creative, as some rumors suggest.
(source: Fightful Q&A)
– WWE on passing of Bobby “Mo” Horne (1967-2025) from Men on a Mission:
WWE is saddened to learn that Bobby “Mo” Horne has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Horne's family, friends and fans.https://t.co/OufYLmN03X pic.twitter.com/0QIAngZrxF
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2025
Saddened to wake up to news that Bobby Horne/Sir Mo passed.
Bobby was always good to me, keeping in touch with little messages over the years.
Godspeed, Mo. I appreciate you and the time we shared. My heart goes out to his family, friends, and all affected.
Rest well, sir. pic.twitter.com/ecEKvUHtMt
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) October 20, 2025
What exactly does a “digital writing assistant for basic match history queries” do?
I would assume that means it works like a search engine on steroids i.e., you input something like “when was the last time a falls count anywhere match took place in Biloxi, Mississippi” or something to that effect. It scours the internet/archives and provides the info faster than it would take a production or writer’s assistant to find the answer.