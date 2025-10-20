WWE News and Notes

– Nikki Bella is set to be at tonight’s WWE RAW in Sacramento, California, reports PWInsider.

– Stephanie Vaquer reflects on returning to Japan:

“Returning to Japan makes my soul, because here I was once a rookie who broke while trying to survive through the language, the culture, and the relentless trainings.”

– Remembering WWE hall of famer Scott Hall on what would have been his 67th birthday today.

“Hard work pays off. Dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do.”

Forever the bad guy. Forever iconic. Remembering Scott Hall on what would have been his 67th birthday.

– Former Headbanger Mosh:

Random reading from "Beneath the Skirt" Axl Rotten – my career would not have been the same without him.