Video: WWE superstars attend Sunday Night Football

LA Knight, CM Punk, The Usos, Bayley, Roxanne Perez and Naomi were all spotted at last night’s Sunday Night Football game in San Francisco.

bayley and jey are so unserious together pic.twitter.com/DCMwBowH0H — ᴊᴀɴᴇʟʟᴇ (@uceyusos) October 20, 2025

Bayley via 49ers on Instagram ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fhgrG2X13v — Ash ♡ (@Bayleyscupcakes) October 20, 2025

CM Punk in the pic.twitter.com/i7nYr9Zxfx — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 20, 2025

Jey and Bayley with a fan❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/pipfRcWrIx — ♛ ∞ ❣︎ Calandra Uso(YEET) ♛ ∞ ❣︎ (@TheUsosEmpire) October 20, 2025

I MET CM PUNK AFTER THE 49ERS GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/9TpSji7C2W — Gabriel Hernandez (@gamer_athletics) October 20, 2025