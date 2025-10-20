Video: Summer Rae reflects on her WWE partnership with Fandango

Former WWE superstar Summer Rae reflects on her on screen partnership with Fandango:

“Fandango and I were very successful over here in England. I don’t know if it was the dress, the outfit, the look, the music – the fans would just sing it when we came over here. But it was pretty crazy.

“There was one point where we had a live event in Cardiff and we were doing Monday Night Raw at the O2, and WWE put us in a helicopter with The Shield, and The Shield got out of the helicopter, then me and Fandango got out of the helicopter.

“It really was top tier times for us back then. I remember my debut was at the O2 Arena with Chris Jericho. I debut with Fandango, Jericho pulled me away and the O2 just went absolutely nuts.”

