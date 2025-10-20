Seth Rollins stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight title

BREAKING NEWS: Seth Rollins has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Championship due to injury. There will be a Battle Royal TONIGHT to determine who will face CM Punk for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event! pic.twitter.com/mFy2dkE5gk — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025

BREAKING – Seth Rollins has been stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after undergoing “major surgery.”

The match to determine the new champion will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, with CM Punk facing the winner of a battle royal on tonight’s Raw.