Seth Rollins stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight title

BREAKING – Seth Rollins has been stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after undergoing “major surgery.”

The match to determine the new champion will take place at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, with CM Punk facing the winner of a battle royal on tonight’s Raw.

