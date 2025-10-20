Notes on Triple H, TJ Perkins, Marty Jannety, and more WWE photos from Japan

– TJ Perkins, the former Cruiserweight Champion, is officially back at the WWE Performance Center, working as a guest coach, reports PWInsider.

– Triple H was NOT backstage at last night’s episode of SmackDown, and Bruce Prichard appeared to be running the show, according Fightful.

– During a revealing appearance on Hannibal TV, Marty Jannetty said he’s been flooded with fan questions over why The Rockers were never inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. And while he doesn’t have an official answer, he suspects it all changed when he took legal action over head injuries.

You know, a lot of fans keep asking why I’m not in the Hall of Fame. They say I should be, especially as part of The Rockers. Honestly, I don’t know the exact reason, but I think it might have something to do with when I joined a lawsuit against WWE about CTE. I really didn’t want to be part of it, but I felt like they treated me wrong over my ankle issues.

