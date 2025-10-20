Notes on Seth Rollins, Matt Cardona, and Killer Kross (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
252

Matt Cardona is the new Awesome Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Champion.

Killer Kross Sends Heather Blue Flying Into the Ceiling in Detroit…

– Dave Meltzer confirms that Seth Rollins is having shoulder surgery following his injury at Crown Jewel. WWE hopes that Rollins is clear in time for WrestleMania 42.

