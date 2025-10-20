New tag team champions crowned on Raw

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defeat The Judgment Day to become the new Tag Champions.

Styles and Lee dethrone Finn Balor and JD McDonagh in an absolutely PHENOMENAL moment on RAW!

Styles adds another championship win to his legendary resume as he gets ready to retire from WWE in 2026.

WE HAVE NEW WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!!!! Congratulations, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee! pic.twitter.com/BaKEtEVVTo — WWE (@WWE) October 21, 2025