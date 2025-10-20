Mercedes Mone captures yet another title

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
150

Mercedes Mone now has TWELVE BELTS, winning the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship tonight.

1. TBS Champion
2. CMLL World Women’s Champion
3. RevPro British Women’s Champion
4. Queen of Southside Champion
5. Owen Hart Cup Champion
6. EWA Women’s Champion
7. Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion
8. BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion
9. Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion
10. BODYSLAM Women’s Champion
11. ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion
12. Winnipeg Pro Women’s Championship

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here