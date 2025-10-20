Mercedes Mone captures yet another title

Mercedes Mone now has TWELVE BELTS, winning the Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women’s Championship tonight.

Mercedes Moné def. Jody Threat to capture WPW Women’s Championship. Went about 17 mins, really good match. Ava Lawless interfered in the end, costing Jody. pic.twitter.com/vmsJ5SqQl3 — Jack Wannan (@JackWannan) October 20, 2025

1. TBS Champion

2. CMLL World Women’s Champion

3. RevPro British Women’s Champion

4. Queen of Southside Champion

5. Owen Hart Cup Champion

6. EWA Women’s Champion

7. Prime Time Wrestling Women’s Champion

8. BestYa Wrestling Women’s Champion

9. Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion

10. BODYSLAM Women’s Champion

11. ROH Interim Women’s World Television Champion

12. Winnipeg Pro Women’s Championship