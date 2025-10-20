Matt Hardy and Mark Henry on the passing of Sir Mo, John Cena at the WWE PC (photo)

– Matt Hardy on Bobby “Mo” Horne’s passing:

Mo had a history of wrestling in NC indies. After meeting him at WWE, he actually did us a big favor & appeared at an OMEGA show. Mo stayed in contact with me ever since, being very proud of our success. Godspeed, Bobby. My thoughts go out to his family, friends & fans. https://t.co/ndjvTtQhhb — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 20, 2025

– Mark Henry via X:

Rest in Peace Sir Mo! We crossed paths many years ago but It was great to make your acquaintance again even though it was late in our lives. pic.twitter.com/NeI3sdWfNe — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) October 20, 2025

If anyone would like to support funeral expenses, medical expenses, or help Denise during this difficult time, please consider donating through this link.

– John Cena with Blake Monroe at the WWE Performance Center