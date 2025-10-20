“Rehab Saved His Life” — Justin Credible Opens Up About Sobriety, Jail Time, and Starting a New Job at Chili’s in December

ECW Original Justin Credible (PJ Polaco) is opening up about his past struggles and the new, hopeful chapter of his life. After battling addiction for years, Credible says he’s been sober since December 14—the day he was incarcerated—and is ready to move forward. “Got a new job at Chili’s starting in December,” he shared proudly, with former ECW star Francine replying, “No shame in that whatsoever.”

Credible credits WWE’s rehab program and the medication Suboxone for saving his life after years of opioid abuse during his wrestling career. “I haven’t taken an opioid since 2011,” he revealed. His addiction worsened after the Chris Benoit tragedy, when doctors suddenly stopped prescribing painkillers. “One day somebody said to me, ‘Hey, you ever try heroin?’… they said, ‘Well, it’s a million times cheaper.’ I was super sick, and that went down that road for a little bit… snorting it,” he recalled. “I’m lucky to be alive… I’m surprised that I’m here.”

Though he overcame opioids, he later relapsed with alcohol, believing casual drinking wouldn’t hurt. “Something in me said, ‘Well, it’s not that bad if I have a drink once in a while’… that led to me just being a full-blown drunk, drinking day and night.” The alcohol abuse led to legal issues, including a confrontation with his father. “I specifically said to him, ‘Oh, I’ll kill you.’ He called the cops, and that’s a threat,” Credible admitted. “Every time there was a drunken fueled debauchery, they’d come, and I wasn’t supposed to be on the property… I spent 45 days in jail.”

Source: Eyes Up Here with Francine