Jacob Fatu could return next month following a dental procedure

Jacob Fatu’s injury looks to be dental-related and a recent procedure which he has not fully healed from is keeping him on the sidelines.

Fatu was written off television last Friday on Smackdown after he was attacked backstage prior to his match against Drew McIntyre. The attacker was not shown, and Fatu was left lying on the floor with some teeth knocked out and blood all over.

Originally it was reported by some sources that he would miss a lot of months but it looks like the popular star will be back in a few weeks, maybe even in time for Survivor Series.

Fatu last wrestled in a dark match after the September 12 episode of Smackdown, defeating Rusev.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996