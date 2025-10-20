Former AEW producer and coach Sarah Stock slams aquarium stunt at WrestleDream

Former AEW producer and coach Sarah Stock has slammed her former employer for one of the stunts pulled during the WrestleDream main event last night.

At one point during the I Quit match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin, Moxley tried to drown Allin in an aquarium, keeping his head underwater for a bit as Allin fought to stay in the match.

The stunt was met with mixed reactions online, with AEW fans obviously loving it as something different and original and others equally hating it.

Stock took to social media to slam the move.

“You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control,” Stock wrote while also tagging AEW. “This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home.”

Stock joined AEW in early 2023 as a coach and also a producer but was released in April of this year from her role.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996