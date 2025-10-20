Bobby Fish: “Not gonna sugarcoat it — life’s been rough lately” (video)

Former WWE and AEW grappler Bobby Fish posted a video to his Instagram account along with the following message…

“Not gonna sugarcoat it — life’s been rough lately. Got injured at a show, pulled hamstring, no health insurance, going through some personal stuff.

But I’m not here looking for a handout. I’m starting a YouTube channel because I still love this business, and I want to keep giving you something real. Stories, training, laughs, whatever I can bring.

If you’ve ever supported me — cheered, booed, whatever — hit that subscribe and come along for the ride. Let’s see what we can build together.”