Billy Gunn on continuing to wrestle in his 60s: “I still pretty much do everything that I do”

Billy Gunn comments on still wrestling at the age of 61:

“Wrestling move-wise, that’s all they wanna see (the Fame-A$$er). But my hips started hurting. And I was like, ‘What is that from? Oh yeah, 35 years of landing on the same spot night after night.’

“My biggest fear is that when I wrestle now, what I have to get past is, ‘God I hope I don’t get hurt, I won’t be able to train.’ That’s like the number one thing that gets in my head, is like, ‘Okay, I don’t wanna do a bunch of this because if I get hurt or something tweaks, then I won’t be able to go to the gym and lift, and if I can’t do that, I will lose my mind.’

“I still pretty much do everything that I do. I never really did a lot. Now, when I get in the ring, it’s more for nostalgia purposes, for people to see – it’s more for parents that have kids that go, ‘Hey, this is the guy I grew up on, and I can still see him live.’

“I don’t do a bunch of stuff. I don’t not work, but I’m very particular of who I work with, because nowadays people just go to wrestling school and think that they’re John Cena for some reason.

“They think they’re that good. And all of a sudden they say, ‘Hey I’m gonna do this,’ and I go, ‘You ain’t doing that to me. I’m not trusting you to turn me upside down and hope that you can hold me when you’re 100 pounds soaking wet. That’s insane. I don’t even know why you thought that’s a thing.’

“I stay away from just doing crazy things that I don’t need to do.”

(source: Fuel & Flex)