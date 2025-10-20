Amazon refunding customers who bought WrestleDream on Prime Video due to technical issues

Amazon Prime Video started issuing refunds to customers who bought the WrestleDream pay-per-view from their platform following technical issues.

The issues were solely on Amazon’s end and other feeds, like HBO MAX, PPV.COM, and YouTube, were not affected by it. Amazon’s problems culminated when the feed was cut during the main event, leaving many angry customers who stared at a blank screen midway through the Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin match.

Fans who bought the show complained on social media about it during the show but unfortunately for them, the problem was not fixed in time. AEW President Tony Khan addressed this issue during the media scrum in the post-show, saying that he was disappointed that both Death Before Dishonor and this show had problems with the feed.

Customers who bought WrestleDream via Prime Video should expect to see their $50 refund coming their way.

