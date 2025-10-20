Alexa Bliss says it was her pitch to team with Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss speaks on her tag team with Charlotte Flair, says it was her pitch to pair the two of them:

“It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very kind of randomly, we were talking to creative, and I kind of like threw it out there. I was like, well, what about- they gave me like a list of names of people who were kind of like in this little bubble of needing storyline, and I was like, ‘well, what about Charlotte?’ We have this long past,

— We get to see a different side of me, a different side of Charlotte, which, I think is so fun and (to) see her kind of open up and have fun as a character. Because we saw before just a character that was mainly going for a singles title and then my character was never really one after joining Bray, was never really focused on any titles. So it’s fun to see the mesh of the two come together as this kind of odd couple and, you know, allies of convenience.

It’s been a lot of fun and I think that’s what kind of resonates with the audiences that we’re naturally having fun, and I think it allows the audience to have fun with us.”

(Source: In The Kliq)