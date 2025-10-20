Ace Steel not happy about Tony Khan comparing Jon Moxley to Harley Race

Ace Steel not happy about Tony Khan comparing AEW star Jon Moxley to Harley Race:
“Count this as one of the dumbest and most blasphemous things I’ve ever read.. utter crap.. really infuriating.. zero comparison
Khan said:
“He’s won the most championships, he’s traveled the world, he’s a hardened veteran, he’s from the Midwest, he’s a straight shooter, and he’s a great person who’s respected by his peers, who takes no gruff and is so respected as a pro-wrestling veteran.
“Many times in Jon Moxley’s matches I’ve observed it was like watching a great Harley Race match, or even some of Harley Race’s great matches in Japan remind me of some of the great Jon Moxley matches.
“There’s a lot of great influences and a lot of great wrestlers that contribute to Jon Moxley, but Jon Moxley’s also an incredible, very unique personality in the world of pro-wrestling. I think it’s really cool that he draws comparisons to such a great champion like Harley Race.”
(source: Lou Info)
Given how Ace was fired by AEW, and his close relationship with CM Punk, this type of response doesn’t shock me.
BTW, there’s no one that is on par with Harley. Not even Ric Flair.