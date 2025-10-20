Ace Steel not happy about Tony Khan comparing Jon Moxley to Harley Race

Ace Steel not happy about Tony Khan comparing AEW star Jon Moxley to Harley Race:

“Count this as one of the dumbest and most blasphemous things I’ve ever read.. utter crap.. really infuriating.. zero comparison

Khan said:

“He’s won the most championships, he’s traveled the world, he’s a hardened veteran, he’s from the Midwest, he’s a straight shooter, and he’s a great person who’s respected by his peers, who takes no gruff and is so respected as a pro-wrestling veteran.

“Many times in Jon Moxley’s matches I’ve observed it was like watching a great Harley Race match, or even some of Harley Race’s great matches in Japan remind me of some of the great Jon Moxley matches.

“There’s a lot of great influences and a lot of great wrestlers that contribute to Jon Moxley, but Jon Moxley’s also an incredible, very unique personality in the world of pro-wrestling. I think it’s really cool that he draws comparisons to such a great champion like Harley Race.”

(source: Lou Info)