Sting returns at WrestleDream to help Darby Allin

Sting returned to AEW last night at WrestleDream, helping Darby Allin defeat Jon Moxley in the main event of the pay-per-view.

The former multi-time champion showed up towards the end of the match, saving Allin after he was being drowned in an aquarium by Moxley. Sting, assisted by his trusted baseball bat, took out the Death Riders and smashed the aquarium before handing over the bat to Allin.

Marina Shafir tried to stand up to The Icon, but Sting carried her away, leaving Allin one-on-one with Moxley. Allin unloaded on Moxley with bat shots and then choked him with the AEW flag. He hit the Scorpion Death Drop, Coffin Drop, and then applied the Scorpion Death Lock and finally Mox quit.

Sting has not been seen on AEW television since last year’s All In pay-per-view when he came out to save Allin again before The Young Bucks and Jack Perry set his coffin on fire.

Allin and Sting were AEW Tag Team champions until Sting’s retirement match.

