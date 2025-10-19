Sarah Stock criticizes the fish tank spot from WrestleDream

Sarah Stock, ex-AEW producer and coach, criticized the fish tank spot in Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin’s I Quit Match at AEW WrestleDream, saying it’s extremely dangerous and likening it to the infamous plastic bag stunt. She warned, “Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home,” and suggested parents should intervene.

