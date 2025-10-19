NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Sat Oct 18, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid

Shiloh Hill defeats The Austrian Menace Bayley Humphrey / Dani Sekelsky / Carlee Bright defeat Nikkita Lyons / Masyn Holiday / Layla Diggs The OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeat High Ryze: Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats PJ Vasa Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace Josh Briggs defeats Drake Morreaux WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey defeats Kali Armstrong Main Event: Oba Femi / Myles Borne / Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors defeat The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox

Thanks to @eberius13 and @JeffReidUP in attendance

