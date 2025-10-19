NXT Live Results / Dade City, Fl / Sat Oct 18, 2025

The Complete Results from the Armory:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Kelly Kincaid
- Shiloh Hill defeats The Austrian Menace
- Bayley Humphrey / Dani Sekelsky / Carlee Bright defeat Nikkita Lyons / Masyn Holiday / Layla Diggs
- The OTM: Lucien Price and Bronco Nima defeat High Ryze: Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont
- TNA Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan defeats PJ Vasa
- Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele defeat Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo and Arianna Grace
- Josh Briggs defeats Drake Morreaux
- WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey defeats Kali Armstrong
- Main Event: Oba Femi / Myles Borne / Chase U: Kale Dixon and Uriah Connors defeat The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox
