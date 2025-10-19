News and notes from Tony Khan’s WrestleDream media scrum

Both Tony Khan and Renee Paquette are the last to close the WrestleDream Scrum and last minute thoughts. They thought the crowd was fantastic, the energy, thanked everyone.

– Tony was asked about Champaign getting a ppv? Tony stated hes done two Dynamite shows. He thinks Champaign has a great market for TV Shows, would like to bring a show back maybe a ppv? He would like to see a sellout wrestling show cause he brought up an old story of going to a show and yeah not the biggest crowd.

– Asked about Sting, very much Sting plays a huge part within AEW. Stated they all saw Sting visiting when in Philadelphia, just off camera. Sting was open to return onscreen especially if Darby needed anything!! The friendship is real between those two, very close bond.

– Khan was asked about the outage on Prime Video during the main event, that’s out of AEW hands honestly. This falls on Prime.

– Asked about Bryan Danielson and why hes wasn’t on the commentary desk? Made sense he felt it really would have been difficult for Bryan to see what was planned between Moxley & Allin. Knowing Bryan probably would have maybe gotten involved so it was best to be put in that situation!! Also Bryan had a family commitment, so it worked out. He will be back at the desk.

– Khan answers fantasy booking ideas already making rounds. Especially Okada vs Takeshita. First off on the idea the current IWGP vs AEW World Champion?! Basically he needs to talk to Gedo/President Tanahashi & the team. He has no control over what the IWGP Champion does. He stated everyone needs to keep an eye out on this Wednesday Bandido vs Okada. Stating that Bandido & Okada are Takeshita’s probably two least favorite people so he might not enjoy watching yet will keep an eye out on the match. Its going to be a very interesting situation to keep an eye on.

Thank you all who watched #AEWWrestleDream tonight! Tonight’s show was one of my favorite events ever, and it’s only my subjective personal opinion, but I thought that it was a phenomenal show start-to-finish tonight, thanks to the AEW wrestlers, AEW staff, + you @AEW fans!! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 19, 2025