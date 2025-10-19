Ilja Dragunov comments after winning the United States Championship

Ilja Dragunov comments after winning the WWE United States Championship:

“It’s been such a long year and nobody understands how I feel sitting on the sidelines for a year, waiting and hoping and training to come back better. Better than anybody else.

“More ruthless, more ambitious, fearless, more courage, all these things, and everything that I’ve accomplished over this year, this is a symbol of it. Me as the United States Champion.

“So one thing is so clear to me right now. I’ve got a very, very clear message to everyone who is coming for this.

“My dear friends, and my dear enemies, if you step with me into the ring, pain shall entertain you.”