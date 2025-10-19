ECW founder Tod Gordon hospitalized

Tod Gordon, the founder of ECW, is currently hospitalized. His family shared an update on his Instagram account saying he has been in the hospital for some time and is focusing on his health. They thanked fans for their support and asked for continued prayers, by noting he isn’t able to receive visitors right now. Here’s what the message says.

“From the Family of Tod Gordon:

We wanted to share that, Tod Gordon, is currently in the hospital and has been for some time. If you’ve reached out and haven’t heard back, please know he’s not ignoring anyone — he’s just focusing on his health right now.

While he is unable to receive visitors, we appreciate all your love, support, and prayers during this time. Please keep him in your thoughts.

Thank you“

Gordon founded ECW in 1992, which became an NWA affiliate the following year.