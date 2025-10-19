Drew McIntyre’s reaction to Cody Rhodes getting himself disqualified on Smackdown

Drew McIntyre’s reaction to Cody Rhodes getting himself disqualified in their WWE Championship match Friday night:

“I don’t know what to do at this point. Time after time after time, this keeps happening.

“I didn’t take Jacob out. Our WWE Champion gives me the match, then he causes a DQ and takes away another opportunity, and I’m sure when I talk about it next week and right now, people are gonna blame me and say I’m whining.

“My first reaction was, torch his bus. Make sure his family weren’t on it, but torch his bus.

“I’ve gotta keep going. I can’t give up. I won’t give up. I’m a psychopath. I’m a psychopath because I’m in the gym right now, doing legs, after yesterday. No sleep whatsoever.

“I don’t care how many people Corporate Cody’s got behind him, that title’s mine. And I’m gonna get it no matter what it takes. You can’t compete with a psychopath.

“I’ve forsaken a family – he’s got a lovely family – for this industry, for that title. It’s the life I’ve chose. Hope this all makes sense right now because my brain is jumbled.

“I just know, next week’s gonna be hell for Cody. And no matter what it takes, I’m gonna have my moment. No matter what it takes.”